2024 Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce All Candidates Debate – Thursday October 10 at Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association bring you the ‘All Candidates Debate for our 2024 Provincial Election’.

Thursday, October 10th from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s HUB Theatre for an engaging and informative evening of political discussion!

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from your local candidates and be part of the democratic process.

The evening will be divided into two segments:

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM: Debate for Chilliwack – Kent

7:45 PM – 9:30 PM: Debate for Chilliwack North

Moderated by Rachael Segal, a distinguished lawyer with extensive political experience, university lecturer, and founder of Beyond a Ballot, this debate promises insightful exchanges on critical issues.

Refreshments from the bar will be available for purchase.

Can’t make it in person? The debate will be live-streamed on the Chilliwack Chamber YouTube channel.

Admission is free but you are asked to preregister through the Chamber social media through this link.