Mission RCMP – Suspects Sought in Road Rage Incident on Cedar Valley Connector

Misison – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a pair of suspects in a road rage incident that sent two victims to hospital.

Shortly after 10 am on September 8, two young adults in a grey Honda Civic were in the drive-through lane of the Tim Hortons at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector, when they honked at a black Chevrolet Malibu in front of them, which was stopped and not moving forward in the lineup. After the Malibu exited, it reportedly waited for the Civic to exit the drive-through, then drove up beside the Civic, and the female occupant of the Malibu threw her coffee cup at the Civic. The Malibu then continued following the Civic for about two kilometres until they reached the intersection of Bakerview Avenue and Cedar Street. The occupants of the Malibu got out and assaulted both occupants of the Civic with a baseball bat, before getting back into the Malibu and driving off. A 21-year-old female and a 20-year-old male – both from Mission – were transported to hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. The Malibu was later located unoccupied and seized by police.

This appears to have been an extreme case of road rage, says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. I’m sure we’ve all seen someone in a drive-through lane give a little honk to let the person in front know they can move up. No one expects to be assaulted as a result of it. We wish both victims a full and speedy recovery, and are working on locating and arresting the suspects.

Investigators have since identified the male and female suspects, but are releasing their photos in hopes of locating them as soon as possible. One suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, medium build, with a full beard. The other suspect is a white female, in her 30s, with short blonde hair, a sleeve tattoo on her left arm, and a tattoo on her right thigh. If you witnessed any part of the interaction between the Civic and Malibu, or can help to locate either of these suspects, please contact Mission RCMP as soon as possible, at 604-826-7161. File 2024-10852.

Mission RCMP recommend that anyone who is involved in a road rage incident and believes they are being followed or are otherwise in danger should consider taking the following precautions:

Call 911, and provide your location and a description of the other vehicle

If possible, drive to a nearby police station

Stay on major roads

Keep your doors and windows locked, and ignore any attempts by the other party to have you get out of your vehicle

Do not drive to your home or workplace