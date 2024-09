Kent Harrison – On Sunday evening (September 8), Kent Harrison Search and Rescue was tasked with rescuing a paraglider that had gotten stuck in a tree, near Mt Woodside.

A rope rescue team and arborist were sent to set up a DCTTRS or Dual Capability Two Tensioned Rope System and lower the uninjured subject from the tree. The paraglider did the right thing by securing himself to the tree and waiting for rescue teams, rather than attempting to self rescue.