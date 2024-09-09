Fraser Valley Recovery Day – September 14 in Mill Lake Park

Abbotsford – To celebrate the strength and resilience of individuals in the Fraser Valley who continue to pursue recovery over addictions, the City of Abbotsford is hosting a free family-friendly community event on September 14 in Mill Lake Park.

Fraser Valley Recovery Day provides an opportunity for the entire community to come together in support of those who have overcome challenges and to share stories of resilience, strength, and recovery. The event aims to inspire others impacted by addiction by showing that with the proper support and resources, overcoming addiction is possible.



“Recovering from addiction to harmful substances or behaviours is no easy task. It takes a lot of personal commitment, hard work and the relentless support of many people, and it is absolutely something we should be celebrating in our community,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “We are fortunate to have so many wonderful outreach and service organizations in our community who make a significant difference in the lives of those struggling with addiction. I am grateful for all the work they do and congratulate everyone who has overcome addiction on their recovery. For those struggling, never ever give up. There is help and hope for a brighter future.”

The Recovery Day celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a variety of activities and attractions, including free hot dogs, live music, a family photo booth, kid-friendly games and activities, and food trucks. Abbotsford Police Department will have police vehicles on site for attendees to check out. Additionally, local outreach workers, service providers, and recovery-oriented vendors selling items will be present to provide information on the supports and resources available in the Fraser Valley for those struggling with addiction.

The celebration also aims to highlight the work of Abbotsford ACCESS and the coordinated services being provided in support of the most vulnerable residents in Abbotsford by many partner groups, service organizations and frontline workers, and aligns with Council’s strategic goal of facilitating action to mitigate social issues that impact the community.

More information on Fraser Valley Recovery Day is available at www.abbotsford.ca/abbotsfordaccess.