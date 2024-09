Chilliwack – Calling all 2024 tackle players.



BC Lions Punt Pass Kick returns to Chilliwack on Wednesday, September 18 at 6PM. This is a co-presents with Chilliwack Giants.



(Townsend Park – 45130 Wolfe Road, Chilliwack)



Winners will compete at the BC Lions Game, October 19 when the Lions host the Montreal Alouettes.

More info can be found through the Chilliwack Giants social media.