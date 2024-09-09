Skip to content

2024 Truth and Reconciliation Events

Home
Indigenous
2024 Truth and Reconciliation Events

Fraser Valley – This list will be in constant upgrade. If we are missing your event, please email fvn@shaw.ca

At Chilliwack Secondary School Friday and Saturday – September 27 and 28:

2024 TRC Orange Shirt Day CCS

Sto:lo HQ on Vedder Road will be hosting a Morning ceremony with a lunch to follow:

2024 TRC Day September 30 Stolo

Wilma’s Transition Society annual Truth and Reconciliation day community event is back at Sardis Park on Monday Sept 30th.
They will have a cultural opening as well as food trucks, local artistians selling a variety of items, information from various not for profits in the community and activities for littles. This event is free, and a great way to learn more about our community

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts