2024 Terry Fox Run in Harrison – Sunday September 15

Harrison- The 2024 Terry Fox Run will be taking place in Harrison on Sunday, September 15th. 

Sadly, due to a lack of volunteers there will be no runs happening in Hope or Chilliwack this year, so Harrison it is !

You can register ahead of time on the Terry Fox Foundation website here: https://run.terryfox.ca/55769

There is also an route map available online: https://arcg.is/1rGSm2

RUN DAY DETAILS 
Registration: 9:00am 
Start Time: 10:00am 
Start to Close Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm 
Location: Harrison Hot Springs Plaza on the Beach 

ROUTE INFORMATION 
Distance: 1km, 5km
Accessibility: Bicycle, Rollerblades, Wheelchairs, Dogs on leash 

