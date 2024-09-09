2024 Terry Fox Run in Harrison – Sunday September 15

Harrison- The 2024 Terry Fox Run will be taking place in Harrison on Sunday, September 15th.
Sadly, due to a lack of volunteers there will be no runs happening in Hope or Chilliwack this year, so Harrison it is !
You can register ahead of time on the Terry Fox Foundation website here: https://run.terryfox.ca/55769
There is also an route map available online: https://arcg.is/1rGSm2
RUN DAY DETAILS
Registration: 9:00am
Start Time: 10:00am
Start to Close Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm
Location: Harrison Hot Springs Plaza on the Beach
ROUTE INFORMATION
Distance: 1km, 5km
Accessibility: Bicycle, Rollerblades, Wheelchairs, Dogs on leash