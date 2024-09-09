2024 Terry Fox Run in Harrison – Sunday September 15

Harrison- The 2024 Terry Fox Run will be taking place in Harrison on Sunday, September 15th.

Sadly, due to a lack of volunteers there will be no runs happening in Hope or Chilliwack this year, so Harrison it is !

You can register ahead of time on the Terry Fox Foundation website here: https://run.terryfox.ca/55769

There is also an route map available online: https://arcg.is/1rGSm2

RUN DAY DETAILS

Registration: 9:00am

Start Time: 10:00am

Start to Close Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Harrison Hot Springs Plaza on the Beach



ROUTE INFORMATION

Distance: 1km, 5km

Accessibility: Bicycle, Rollerblades, Wheelchairs, Dogs on leash