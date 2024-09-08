Huskers Beat Kodiaks, Rams Fall to the Sun

Fraser Valley (BCFC/Castanet) – The Langley Rams came close but no cigar as the Okanagan Sun remain on top of the BCFC. The Sun beat Langley 41-38 at McLeod Stadium.

From Castanet: The game was essentially a tale of two halves with the Sun taking advantage of some sloppy play and untimely penalties to jump out to a 28-9 lead before the Rams turned the tables in the second half, climbing to within a single point before a bad snap turned the tide back in the Sun’s favour for good.

The Rams hit the road for a couple weeks and will be back at home on October 5 where they will host the annual BC Burn Find Game. The Rams play the West Short rebels in Kelowna on Sunday September 15.

The Sun, now 7-0, will head to Prince George next weekend before closing out the regular season at home against Chilliwack and Westshore.

The Rams meantime fall to 5-2 after seeing their five game winning streak come to an end. Both of their losses have come at the hands of the Sun.

The Valley Huskers had no problems with the Prince George Kodiaks – 31-11. That game at Exhibition Field.

The Huskers head to Kamloops on Sunday September 15.

The Rams are in third place at 5-2.

The Huskers are in fourth at 3-3.