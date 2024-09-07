New Ticketing System Coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Box Office

Chilliwack – — The Chilliwack Cultural Centre announce an upcoming upgrade to their ticketing system, designed to enhance the patron experience and streamline ticket purchases. This new software will be implemented the week of October 20th, 2024. The ticket website and Box Office will be temporarily closed for 1-2 days during that week.

This update is part of their ongoing commitment to provide the best possible service to our patrons. The new ticketing system will offer improved functionality, easier navigation, and a more user-friendly interface, ensuring that our patrons can quickly and conveniently purchase tickets for the exciting array of performances and events we have planned.

This is for both app and printed tickets.

This temporary closure may cause some inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition and apologize in advance for any frustration that may arise as we implement these changes.