2024 King Charles III Coronation Medal Recipients in Langley East

Langley – On August 30, Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman had the opportunity to celebrate some of the 2024 King Charles III Coronation Medal Recipients from Langley East at a luncheon in their honour.

Several recipients from various categories received a medal, ranging from philanthropy, arts and culture, and healthcare.

The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals who have made significant contributions to British Columbia or to a particular region or community in the province or attained an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to B.C.

“I am extremely proud and honoured to bestow King Charles III Coronation Medals on these 4 deserving individuals” said Megan Dykeman, MLA, Langley East. “Their exceptional dedication and service has had a profound impact on our local community, our province and beyond.”

Nominees Honored:

Manjit Gill

Manjit Gill is a volunteer & philanthropist (Cancer Society, Multicultural Board, Rotary and much more). She organizes galas for Langley Memorial Hospital & pledged $1 million for the new ER. She currently sits on the board of Langley’s Meals on Wheels. Manjit also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond (2012) & Platinum (2022) Jubilee Medals.

Gemma Martini

At age 21, Gemma Martini co-founded Vitrum Glass. She’s also an actress & Founder and CEO of Langley based Martini Film Studios. Gemma is also a dedicated volunteer & philanthropist. Gemma sits on the board of the Langley Foundation and is the Chair of the Motion Picture Industry Association. Gemma has also received awards for Clean Energy Initiatives & Businessperson of the Year (Langley Chamber of Commerce, 2022).

Fraser Holland

Fraser Holland is a well-known advocate for Langley’s homeless. He is also a longtime outreach worker & volunteer and he is Chair of the Langley Integrated Frontline Table & Langley Housing & Homelessness Action Table. Fraser also received a Canada 150 Award Medallion (2017).

Marjorie Ratel

Marj Ratel has provided countless hours of selfless dedication to healthcare initiatives both in BC and abroad. Marj founded several foundations to ship medical humanitarian aid from BC, launch state-of-the-art health care facilities in Africa, and fund neurosurgery missions. Marj has also received the UBC Global Citizenship Award, a Governor General’s Medallion, and a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee award (2022).

Further information about the King Charles III Coronation Medal program can be found at: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024IGRS0037-001370