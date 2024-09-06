Cultus Lake Will Be Busy Sunday, September 8 – Across the Lake Swim and British Motor Club Picnic

Cultus Lake – On Sunday, September 8th, the Across the Lake Swim and British Motor Club Picnic events will be held at the Cultus Lake Main Beach.

Beginning at 8:00 am, the Across the Lake Swim will challenge approximately 100 athletes to swim varying distances in Cultus Lake starting and ending at Main Beach. Event organizers will arrive around 5:00 am to begin preparing for participant arrival.

The British Motor Club Picnic will be held near Gazebo C, and welcomes community members to learn more about the classic vehicles that will be displayed from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

For more information on these events, please visit their websites at https://acrossthelakeswim.com/swims/across-the-lake-swim-cultus-lake/ and https://fvbmc.ca/.

Should you have any questions, please contact Amanda Warmerdam, Administrative Assistant, Communications & Events Coordinator at amanda.warmerdam@cultuslake.bc.ca or 604-769-8124.