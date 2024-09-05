Suspect Charged in April 2024 Homicide of Vanessa Terry at Seabird Island

Seabird Island – A suspect has been charged in relation to the homicide of Vanessa Terry.

On April 6, 2024, Agassiz RCMP were called to a residence near the 8200 block of Charles Drive, Agassiz, on Sq’éwqel (Seabird Island) First Nation, for a report of a sudden death. Upon arrival, police located a deceased woman, identified as 33-year-old Vanessa Terry.

As a result of evidence obtained by the BC Coroners Service, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with the Agassiz RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) to advance the investigation.

On September 5, 2024, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against 36-year-old Fredrick Paul Charlie in relation to the homicide. Investigators can confirm Fredrick Paul Charlie will remain in custody until his first court appearance.

“Incidents of intimate partner violence are tragic and have devastating, long-lasting effects on families and communities. IHIT would like to extend our condolences to Ms. Terry’s loved ones and community,” says Corporal Chase Smith of IHIT.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.