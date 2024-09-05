UPDATE – Body of Deceased Male Found on the Side of the Coquihalla near Merritt

Marritt – On Friday, August 30, 2024, Merritt RCMP received a report of a deceased male just off the roadway near Exit 286 of Highway 5 (Coquihalla) in Merritt.

Through a comprehensive examination of the scene by a collision reconstructionist, the investigation has determined that the deceased male was likely struck by a southbound vehicle as it approached Exit 286. The collision is now believed to have occurred between August 25 and the report to police on August 30 at 5:20 PM. Police are looking for witnesses and dashcam from August 25 to 30.

The BC Highway Patrol has since taken conduct of the investigation and is requesting that anyone who witnessed a male wearing a grey hoody and black track pants in the area, or who may have dash camera footage of the collision, to make contact with the BC Highway Patrol as this information or footage will be used to further the investigation.

Anyone who may have information, including motorists who may have witnessed this collision or have dash cam video are asked contact BCHP – Merritt at 250-378-4262 and reference file 2024-3322.