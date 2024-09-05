Langley/Abbotsford – BC Libertarian Party Leader Alex Joehl is the Candidate for Langley-Abbotsford – October 19 Vote.

From his media release – “This is the third time that I’ve run for the BC Libertarian Party, having been on the ballot in Langley-East in 2017 and 2020,” says Alex. “And now I’m proud to run in the newly-formed Langley-Abbotsford riding in 2024.”

He has run federally with the Libertarian Party of Canada three times as well, most recently in 2019 in Langley-Aldergrove, and has also been a municipal candidate three times (for Mayor 2018, School Trustee by-election 2021, Council 2022).

In 2023 Alex was voted in as the Leader of the BC Libertarian Party.

“What really drives my passion for civic engagement is the desire to be an option on the ballot for those that otherwise would have no one to identify with, to be a voice for those that aren’t being heard.”

CONTACT:

alex.joehl@libertarian.bc.ca

libertarian.bc.ca

alexjoehl.com