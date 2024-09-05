Skip to content

ARPA First Chilliwack Breakfast with Local Leaders – John Les – November 13

Home
Media
ARPA First Chilliwack Breakfast with Local Leaders – John Les – November 13

Chilliwack – ARPA (Association for Reformed Political Action) Chilliwack introduces their first Chilliwack City Prayer Breakfast, November 13.

This Chilliwack City Prayer Breakfast will provide an opportunity for Christians to come together to meet their local leaders, fellowship over a meal, and unite in prayer.

This event is Wednesday, November 13 at the Chilliwack Museum Gallery Hall. Former Chilliwack mayor and provincial MLA John Les will be the keynote speaker.

ARPA Chilliwack seeks to help form relationships with our elected leaders and provide opportunities where they also may hear from our Christian community here in Chilliwack.

2024 ARPA Chilliwack November 13

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts