ARPA First Chilliwack Breakfast with Local Leaders – John Les – November 13

Chilliwack – ARPA (Association for Reformed Political Action) Chilliwack introduces their first Chilliwack City Prayer Breakfast, November 13.

This Chilliwack City Prayer Breakfast will provide an opportunity for Christians to come together to meet their local leaders, fellowship over a meal, and unite in prayer.

This event is Wednesday, November 13 at the Chilliwack Museum Gallery Hall. Former Chilliwack mayor and provincial MLA John Les will be the keynote speaker.

ARPA Chilliwack seeks to help form relationships with our elected leaders and provide opportunities where they also may hear from our Christian community here in Chilliwack.