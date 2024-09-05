2024 Culture Days in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – This fall, Culture Days is back with vibrant energy from Sept. 20 to Oct. 13, 2024, featuring a lineup of nearly 50 free and Pay-What-You-May music events, arts workshops, open studios, exhibitions, plus more across the Fraser Valley. Now celebrating 15 years, Culture Days continues to make art, creativity, and culture accessible to everyone across Canada. Plan ahead using new, easy-to-use web tools, browse and pre-register for activities, set reminders, and bookmark favourites. Discover more at Culturedays.ca/bc and follow @BCCultureDays on social media for more information.

For three weeks communities in Mission, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack will be able to connect with local arts and cultural groups, arts councils, creators, artisans, and businesses through Culture Days’ hands-on and interactive activities at local libraries, community centres, and more.

“As the Cultural and Economic Hub of the Fraser Valley, there’s always a lot going on in Abbotsford. Culture Days is a great opportunity for us to explore our community and enjoy a variety of free, family-friendly art and culture events and programs right here in our own backyard. From live music to orange shirt beading, mono-printing, collaborative painting and more, I encourage residents and visitors alike to come to Abbotsford and check out everything Culture Days has to offer,” says Mayor of Abbotsford Ross Siemens.

Continue for the Fraser Valley highlights. Click the hyperlinks for specific event details. FOR A COMPLETE LISTING OF EVENTS IN THE FRASER VALLEY, CLICK HERE.

ABBOTSFORD



City of Abbotsford: Hub of the Fraser Valley Culture Days Hub | Organized by the City of Abbotsford | Abbotsford Recreation Centre (The ARC)—2499 McMillan Rd. Featured events at this hub include:

o Pop-up Studio & Collaborative Painting | Molly Gray and the City of Abbotsford | Saturday Sept. 21 from 10:00a.m.–12:00p.m.

o Orange Shirt Beading: Rebekah Brackett | City of Abbotsford | Sunday Sept. 22 2:15p.m.–4:15p.m. and Sept. 29 from 2:15p.m.–4:15p.m.

o Live Music with Patrick Anthony | City of Abbotsford | Friday Sept. 27 from 5:00p.m.–7:00p.m.

o Community Artwork with Holly Tennant | Heritage Abbotsford Society in Partnership with City of Abbotsford | Tuesday Oct. 1 from 2:00p.m.–6:00p.m.

o Mono-Printing with Nature | Molly Gray and the City of Abbotsford | Saturday Oct. 5 from 11:00a.m.–2:00p.m.

o Mono – Printing with Stencils | Molly Gray and the City of Abbotsford | Saturday Oct. 12 from 12:00p.m.–3:00p.m.

MISSION

City of Mission : Arts & Culture Hub | Organized by the City of Mission. Featured events at this hub include:

o ARTS ALIVE | Mission Arts Council | Xaytem Longhouse (Mission Harbour Authority)—7560 Hurd Street, Mission | Saturday Sept. 21 from 10:00a.m.–4:00p.m.

o Tea Tasting & Flower Arranging | Twiggage & Bloom | Karla’s SpecialTeas—33130 1st Avenue, Mission | Wednesday Oct. 2 from 6:00p.m.–8:00p.m.

o Archives Matter! | Mission Community Archives | Mission District Historical Society | Mission Community Archives—33215 2nd Avenue, Mission | Thursday Oct. 3 from 3:00p.m.–5:00p.m.

o Mission Record Storytelling Event | City Of Mission Parks, Recreation & Culture | Clarke Foundation Theatre—33700 Prentis Ave, Mission | Friday Oct. 4 from 7:00p.m.–9:30p.m.

o Local Authors Book Fair | Fraser Valley Regional Library | Mission Library—33247 Second Avenue, Mission | Saturday Oct. 5 from 12:00p.m.–4:00p.m.

CHILLIWACK

