Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – September 4

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

PERRY, Tyler

Age: 20

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 161lbs

Hair: Blonde/grey

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 and Flight from PO While Operating Motor Vehicle

Warrant in effect: August 27, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

MCGUINNESS, Benjamin

Age: 43

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 166lbs

Hair: Black/Grey

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Warrant in effect: August 27, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack