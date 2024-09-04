Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – September 4

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
PERRY, Tyler
Age: 20
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 161lbs
Hair: Blonde/grey
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 and Flight from PO While Operating Motor Vehicle
Warrant in effect: August 27, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
MCGUINNESS, Benjamin
Age: 43
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 166lbs
Hair: Black/Grey
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
Warrant in effect: August 27, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack