Mission RCMP Need Witnesses – August 19 Hit and Run on Cedar Valley Connector

Mission – Mission RCMP are looking for any witnesses to a pedestrian hit and run that occurred in Mission on Monday night August 19, shortly before 9 pm.

First responders were called to the Cedar Valley Connector, just south of Cedar Street (south of 7th Avenue), where a pedestrian was found with head injuries. The 61-year-old man from Mission was walking southbound on the sidewalk along the Cedar Valley Connector when police believe he was struck by a vehicle – or potentially by part of a vehicle, such as an extended mirror. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured victim is around 6 feet tall, was wearing grey sweat pants and a grey hoodie, and was carrying a brown bag. Anyone who saw the collision, or has other information about this matter is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

File # 2024-9972