UFV Women’s Golf – Best finished 30th, Canadian Team 12th at FISU World University Golf Championship in Finland

Finland (UFV Athletics) – UFV’s Morgan Best finished in 30th place individually, as she led the Canadian team to a 12th place finish at the FISU World University Golf Championship on Friday in Kuortane-Seinäjoki, Finland.



Best was the top finishing Canadian in the women’s event with rounds of 80, 77, 73, and 92 to end the event at +34.



Best’s terrific play on day three saw her go three-under par on the back nine to move up to 19th place, but a difficult final round of +20 saw her fall 11 places.



“I truly am so thankful that I had this opportunity. It was once in a lifetime and the team that I had with me all provided great support,” Best explained.



“We had some difficult days with major issues of delay/lost/broken clubs, but our team made it through. I had some tough days and some great days on the course, but I am proud to have been able to represent Canada.”



The Canadian team finished with a combined score of +75 over the four days to finish 12th, with Ela Jones finishing 36th individually, and Kristi Godkin finishing in a tie for 38th. Team Spain came away with the victory at the event, while Anna Zanusso of Italy took home the individual honours.



Click here for the full results



“I played with golfers from all over the world that all had the same love for the game that I did,” Best enthused. “I truly will never forget this experience and I’m forever thankful for my parents and those who supported me in being able to compete in this event.”



Best noted that overall the tournament was a terrific experience from start to finish.



“I had so many favourite moments throughout this event. The opening ceremonies were amazing. It was during this that I realized where I was and how far I’ve come since I first started competing. The tournament rounds were very special to me as well because I’ve made friends from across the world that I wouldn’t have ever met. At the end of this trip the closing ceremonies were amazing. We all celebrated afterwards and everyone exchanged different shirts and hats to all remember each other by. It was so great to be able to bond with someone from another country over the love of a mutual sport.”



The Cascades’ golfer will now get set for the start of a new university golf season, with the first major target being the Canada West Golf Championships in Kelowna on October 7 and 8.

2024 UFV Women’s Golf – FISU World University Golf Championship in Finland