UFV Sports Saturday – Ten Man UFV Men’s Soccer Team Beats Nine Man Wolfpack

Kamloops (Jordie Arthur) – Harjoven Sidhu scored early, and Riku Suga added the insurance marker, as the UFV Cascades picked up a road victory over the TRU WolfPack on Saturday in Kamloops.



It was a wild match from start to finish with three red cards being handed out, but at the end of the night UFV’s record improved to 3-0-1 and TRU dropped to 1-3.

UFV head coach Tom Lowndes : “Honestly, I think this is one of the best performances of my tenure. I thought we battled against adversity, and we could have caved, but we stood up and were counted. I hope this is a performance that can kickstart something special because I think this group has it in them. They are willing to fight for each other on the field, and they have a really tight bond so it’s really pleasing to see.”



“We have been perennial slow starters, so to come out of the blocks like this and have a really good first two weekends is huge. I think we can take a lot of confidence from it. Obviously, we have one of the toughest weekends of the season next week, but we have done well these first four games, so we are going to go there and give it everything and see what happens.”



Next Up:

The Cascades continue their road swing next week as they take on the Victoria Vikes on Friday, before facing the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday. Game times are set for 7:15pm and 7:00pm respectively.



