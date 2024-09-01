Chilliwack Weather – August 2024 in Review – No Records Set

Chilliwack – Data recorded by Roger Pannett. Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment & Climate Change Canada, at the City of Chilliwack.

Until mid month a strong ridge of high pressure over southern B.C. produced dry and mostly sunny conditions.

A total of eight hot days with temperatures > 30.0 °C occurred.(Average 2 hot days with a + or – 2.7 day deviation.)

On August 1st and 9th temperatures peaked for the month at 32.5 °C, with a 27% relative humidity.(August 9th , at an average 26.0 °C, is statistically the warmest day of the year.)

The minimum temperature observed was 9.2 °C, overnight on August 28.

The coolest August temperature in 12 years.

No record high temperature records were observed.