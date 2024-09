Langley – A hot sunny day at McLeod Stadium in Langley with a great crowd and the Langley Rams did not disappoint. They blew out the Vancouver Island Raiders 40-0.

Langley is in second place at 5-1.

Okanagan leads the pack at 5-0.

The Rams are back home next Saturday for a 4PM tilt against the Okanagan Sun.

The Valley Huskers had the bye week. They host the Prince George Kodiaks, 7PM on Saturday night September 7 at Exhibition Field. Huskers are 2-3.