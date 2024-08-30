Labour Leader Graeme Hutchison to Run with BC NDP in Abbotsford West

Abbotsford — Labour Leader Graeme Hutchison, Past President of MoveUP, will run with the BC NDP in Abbotsford West.

Graeme Hutchison has been taking action for people for his entire career. As an Officer with the BC Federation of Labour, and as the President of MoveUP, he fought for working people and their rights every day. An Abbotsford resident for over two decades, he will fight for the issues that matter to people in Abbotsford West.



“People in my community need homes, but John Rustad has said he’d repeal our Housing Action Plan, handing our market over to speculators. We can’t afford the risk,” said Hutchison. “People in Abbotsford West need a government that is ready to take on the big challenges people face today: to build homes, to strengthen healthcare, and to create a more affordable day to day life. That’s the BC NDP.”

Since forming government in July 2017, the BC NDP has taken action on crucial issues that matter to the people of Abbotsford West, including:

Connecting people to produce grown in British Columbia by relaunching Buy BC, and expanding the program to include Grow BC and Feed BC;

Putting people ahead of speculators and investors by bringing in tough new restrictions on short-term rentals and a speculation tax, plus simplified approvals that make it easier and faster to get 300,000 new homes built;

Connecting people to the care they need by hiring 700 more family doctors, licensing internationally-educated healthcare workers in BC and building a new medical school at SFU Surrey to train even more doctors; and

Putting money back in your pocket by eliminating MSP premiums, lowering ICBC rates by $500 a year and boosting the BC Family Benefit by $445.

“Graeme is no stranger to taking action for people. As a labour leader, he’s fought for better wages and working conditions for people, and he’s ready to take his fight to the BC Legislature,” said Premier David Eby. “The people of Abbotsford West can count on him to be in their corner, fighting for the issues that matter to them: housing you can afford, healthcare you can count on, and a strong, clean economy so you and your family can prosper.”

He is also Past President of the FV Labour Council.



Graeme Hutchison will join David Eby and 91 other exceptional BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election, all committed to real action to help people build a good life here in BC.