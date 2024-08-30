BC Dangerous Driving Impound Fees Increase September 1

Victoria – Following two summers marked by a surge in highway fatalities, the B.C. government is taking action to make roads safer and place higher penalties on those who drive dangerously.

Effective Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, drivers engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as impaired driving, excessive speeding, street racing or driving without a licence will face significantly higher fees for the towing and storage of their impounded vehicles.

“Too many lives have been lost due to reckless and dangerous driving, particularly this summer,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We’re making it clear that if you endanger others on our roads, you will face serious consequences, both criminally and financially.”

The adjustments include a flat-rate towing fee increase of 38% to $110, and a storage fee increase of up to 96%, up to $40 per day. These increased fees send a strong message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated on B.C.’s roads.

Changes to vehicle impoundment rates: