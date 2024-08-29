OPINION – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce on BC United Party Suspending Campaign

Chilliwack (Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce) – The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce addressing the significant political development with the announcement that the BC United Party is suspending its campaign and merging with the BC Conservative Party:



This move marks a notable shift in the political landscape of British Columbia, with potential implications for our local economy, businesses, and broader community.



As the voice of business in Chilliwack, we recognize the importance of staying informed about these changes. Political realignments can influence policy decisions, economic strategies, and the overall business environment in our province.



We encourage our members and the community to take the time to understand the implications of this merger and to consider how it may affect local businesses, economic development, and public policy.



The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce remains committed to providing our members with the resources and information they need to navigate these changes.



We will continue to offer opportunities for dialogue, education, and engagement on political issues that matter to our community.



We urge all residents to remain engaged in the political process and to exercise their democratic rights in upcoming elections.



Understanding the evolving political landscape is crucial to ensuring that Chilliwack continues to thrive and that the interests of our community are well-represented.



We have two upcoming events for continued dialogue and educational opportunities:



September 19th, 2024

https://lnkd.in/g3q7yjQi



All Candidates Debate, co-hosted by the Downtown Chilliwack BIA:

Save the Date – October 10th, 2024 (details TBD)



We, as the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, represent local businesses, so will continue to make sure you’re well informed – that way you can make the best decisions for your local business. #beinformed #politicsmatterstobusiness