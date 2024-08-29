Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- 2024 Labour Day Long Weekend

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court

QUOCK, Kenneth

Crimestoppers QUOCK, Kenneth

Age: 44

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 150lbs

Hair: Black/Balding

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Warrant in effect: August 21, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

WESSEL, Kaiya Marie

Crimestoppers WESSEL, Kaiya Marie

Age: 32

Height: 4’9” ft

Weight: 98lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property, Breach of Release Order, and Fail to Comply with Probation

Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide

NOLASCO PADIA, Antonio

Crimestoppers NOLASCO PADIA, Antonio

Age: 28

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 210lbs

Hair: Black/Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Warrant in effect: August 21, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack