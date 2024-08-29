Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 30 Year Old Emily Maya

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Emily Maya, 30-years of age, who was reported missing August 23, 2024. Emily was last seen in Chilliwack on Tuesday August 13, 2024.

Emily Maya is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 5’2’ (157 cm)
  • 102 lbs (46 kg)
  • Long brown hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • Tattoo of roses from right shoulder down right arm

It is believed that Emily may be travelling to Hope, BC. Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing. If you have any information about Emily Maya, contact the Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency line at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2024-36745

