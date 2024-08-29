Chilliwack RCMP Drug Unit Arrest Four Men, Including a Corrections Officer, In Drug Smuggling Ring Into A Fraser Valley Institution – Searching for Suspect Jeffrey Tkatchuk

Chilliwack – (Chilliwack RCMP – Drug Section/ Correctional Service of Canada (CSC)) – Chilliwack RCMP Drug Unit have arrested four men, Including a Corrections Officer, in a Drug Smuggling Ring that brought contraband into a Fraser Valley Institution.

The name of the institution was not made public.

On August 28, 2024, Jason Lee, a former correctional officer, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Obstruction of justice as part of a criminal organization – sec. 467.12() of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to obstruct justice – sec. 465(1) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking in a controlled substance – sec. 465(1) of the Criminal Code

Obstruction of Justice – sec. 139(2) of the Criminal Code

Accepting a bribe as a peace officer – Sec. 120(a) of the Criminal Code

Breach of trust by a public officer – Sec. 122 of the Criminal Code

Trafficking in a controlled substance as part of a criminal organization – Sec. 467.12(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking – Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Conspiracy to commit the indicatable offence of bribery – Sec. 465(1) of the Criminal Code

Jason Lee has been released on strict bail conditions while the court process continues.

This arrest is the result of a close collaboration between the Chilliwack RCMP – Drug Section and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) following the discovery of evidence consistent with a Correctional Officer smuggling contraband, including drugs, weapons, and cellular phones, to inmates within an institution in the Fraser Valley. On September 21, 2023, Search Warrants were executed at several locations in Chilliwack resulting in the seizure of Canadian Currency, illicit substances, and illegal contraband which supported the police investigation.

As a result of this investigation three co-accused, Mark Majcher, Lucas Thiessen, and Jeffrey Tkatchuk are facing the following charges:

Obstruction of justice as part of a criminal organization – sec. 467.12() of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to obstruct justice – sec. 465(1) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to bribe a peace officer – sec. 465(1) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking in a controlled substance – sec. 465(1) of the Criminal Code

Obstruction of Justice – sec. 139(2) of the Criminal Code

Jeffrey Tkatchuk is also facing a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

The Chilliwack RCMP is looking for Jeffrey Tkatchuk who has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Jeffrey Tkatchuk is described as:

Caucasian male;

38 years old;

5’8 / 173cm tall;

181lbs / 82kg;

Black hair; and

Green eyes.

Jeffrey Tkatchuk has been charged with a number of offences stemming from a complex drug trafficking investigation within a Correctional Service of Canada facility in the Fraser Valley. A warrant was issued for Jeffrey Tkatchuk’s arrest but when police attended his home to execute the warrant, he was not located. Mr Tkatchuk is currently on parole and was found to have failed to comply with the conditions of his parole so a second, Canada Wide Warrant has been issued for his arrest. Jeffery Tkatchuk was last believed to be in the Vancouver area.



Anyone with information on Jeffrey Tkatchuk’s whereabouts is asked to call your local police or the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.