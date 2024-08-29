Chilliwack Hospice – Russ Walsh Memorial Golf Tournament – September 12

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society is holding the Russ Walsh Memorial Golf Tournament at Meadowlands on September 12.

Join Chilliwack Hospice Society for a round of golf and lunch in remembrance of local business leader Russ Walsh and support an exceptional cause. Local businesses and community members will gather together on Thursday, September 12, at Meadowlands Golf & Country Club to play in a special golf tournament held in Russ’ memory. Donations raised from this event will go to help fund the free grief and palliative care support programs and services provided by Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Established in 1924, Meadowlands Golf & Country Club features a classic 18 hole, par 70 course over 5,600 yards of rolling fairways lined with majestic fir, cottonwood, and maple trees.

Register today!

RUSS WALSH MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Meadowlands Golf & Country Club

47823 Yale Road, Chilliwack

Thursday, September 12

9:00am Shotgun start

Sponsorship packages are still available.

Facebook info is here.