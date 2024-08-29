BUSINESS – City and Chamber Inaugural Abbotsford Manufacturing Tour October 4

Abbotsford -– To highlight Abbotsford’s diverse and innovative manufacturing sector, and to mark Canada’s Manufacturing Day, the City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce are partnering to launch an inaugural Manufacturing Industry Tour on Manufacturing Day, Friday, October 4, 2024.

Advanced manufacturing is one of Abbotsford’s key economic sectors, generating over $1 billion in annual sales while supporting 8,000 local jobs. This tour will provide participants the opportunity to connect with industry experts within local Abbotsford manufacturing businesses while also identifying opportunities for collaboration and partnership with the larger business community. It will also provide connections for local government representatives and to learn how to better support the sector and ensure its long-term growth and success in the region.



“People may not realize it, but we are fortunate to have some of the most versatile, entrepreneurial and innovative leaders in manufacturing right here in Abbotsford,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “Not only do our local manufacturing businesses design, build and produce quality products that are used around the world, this sector also helps attract investment and provides viable, sustainable and long-term career opportunities right here in our community.”

“The Abbotsford Chamber is proud to shine a light on local manufacturers that are doing business globally from right here in Abbotsford,” says Alex Mitchell, CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “This event is an opportunity for businesses, stakeholders, and government to come together to better understand the economic edge that the manufacturing sector provides our local economy, and the opportunities to better support he sector in providing high-value employment.”

The day-long bus tour will feature tours of four homegrown successes and leading manufacturers in Abbotsford: Barr Plastics, RAD Torque, BE Power Equipment and StructureCraft, as well as speakers from the manufacturing sector, a group lunch, and the opportunity to learn about the diverse range of manufacturing operations taking place in the community.

The manufacturing tour help supports Abbotsford City Council’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan priority of building a vibrant and growing economy. Learnings from this event will further help local leaders and community members foster a greater understanding of how businesses operated and can grow and will feed into the City of Abbotsford’s updated Business Retention and Expansion Strategy being released later this year.

Tickets for the inaugural Manufacturing Industry Tour are now available. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit at https://business.abbotsfordchamber.com/chamber-calendar.