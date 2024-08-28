IHIT – Family of Trina Hunt Appeals to Public for More Info on the 2021 Homicide

Port Moody/Hope – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to investigate the murder of Trina Hunt.

IHIT File: 2021-119

Background:

On January 18, 2021, 48-year-old Trina Hunt was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department. An extensive search was conducted by police, Trina’s family and members of the community. On March 29, 2021, investigators located a body near Hope, south of Silver Creek. A few weeks later, IHIT confirmed the remains were that of Trina Hunt.

The investigation into the homicide of Trina Hunt is ongoing and IHIT remains steadfast in the pursuit of justice for Trina, her family and the entire community. Trina Hunt’s brother, Brad Ibbott has released the following statement, more than three-and-a-half years after the onset of the investigation:

“We think of Trina often. Her infectious smile, her love for laughter, and her genuine caring nature. We carry on some of Trina’s traditions in an attempt to keep her memory alive by baking her famous snow-capped candy cane dipped chocolate brownies, savoring a glass of her favorite wine, Chaberton’s Bacchus and honouring her with her favorite Coconut cake on her birthday.”

“We have gone far too long with no answers. We are crushed that still today no one is in custody for the murder of Trina. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and beyond, but our journey is far from over. We are still searching for answers, and we know someone out there has the key to help us bring those responsible to justice.”

The family of Trina Hunt continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to the laying of criminal charges.

“This is an active investigation and we urge anyone who may have information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca,” says Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT.