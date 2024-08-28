BC United Suspends Provincial Election Run

Fraser Valley (with files from CBC/Canadian Press/CityNews1130) — A political bombshell if there ever was one.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon, who came back to politics to change the BC Liberals name to BC United and try to lead them back to Victoria, suspended the entire party’s bid for the October 19 Provincial Election.

BCU has been trailing badly behind the Conservatives and NDP in the polls.

CBC is reporting that BCU candidates will now side with the Conservatives to win the October vote. Some may even run for the Conservatives.

Many BCU MLA’s were taken by surprise and there are reports that Falcon was not answering his phone after the announcement was made. The news came as NDL Premier David Eby was in Chilliwack for media scrums.

CityNews 1130 reported that : Hamish Telford, an associate professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley, says he’s surprised about the timing of the move. “I am, frankly. I have never in my lifetime of studying politics.”

The Green Party remains in the running for now.

For Chilliwack, candidates Sue Knott and Dr David Moniz can return to private practice.

In Abbotsford Mission, Councillor David Sidhu had already withdrawn due to his wife’s medical issues. Merrick Matteazzi, Markus Delves and Karen Long are now free to do whatever they want politically.

In Fraser Nicola, Jackie Tegart is now back in the private sector.

STATEMENT from BC Conservatives: BC United Leader Kevin Falcon announced that he is suspending his party’s campaign and encouraging all BC United supporters to unite behind John Rustad and the Conservative Party of BC to prevent another four years of disastrous NDP government.

“I got back into politics because I wanted to build a bright future for my two daughters and for the next generation of British Columbians,” said Kevin Falcon. “Today, I’m stepping back for the same reason. I know that the best thing for the future of our province is to defeat the NDP, but we cannot do that when the centre-right vote is split.”

Nominations of BC United candidates will be withdrawn to enable the Conservative Party of BC to draw from BC United’s pool of incredible incumbent MLAs and candidates. As part of the agreement, the Conservative Party of BC has committed to review candidates based on an improved vetting process to ensure the strongest team possible going into election 2024.

“I’ve known Kevin Falcon for 20 years, and while we haven’t always seen eye to eye, we both know there is too much at stake to let past disagreements get in the way of defeating David Eby and the radical NDP,” said John Rustad, Leader of the Conservative Party of BC. “I’ve never doubted Kevin Falcon’s commitment to our province, and today, I applaud his decision to put B.C. first, as he’s done throughout his career.”

“John Rustad and I haven’t always agreed on everything, but one thing is clear: our province cannot take another four years of the NDP,” Falcon said. “When common sense, free-enterprise British Columbians are united, we get great things done. I’m encouraging all free-enterprise voters to come together and join me in helping elect John Rustad and the Conservative Party of BC in October.”

“For the better part of two decades, Kevin Falcon has worked tirelessly to make our province a better place,” Rustad continued. “I encourage all Conservative MLAs, candidates and supporters to join me in sincerely thanking Kevin Falcon for doing the right thing, for his exemplary public service and for making the hard but right decision today.”