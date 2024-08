Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Departmentis requesting the public’s assistance in locating 30 year old Sarah Anna Nowacki, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen in May.

She may be in Vancouver or Burnaby. there is a remote chance she is in the Fraser Valley.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the police immediately.

2024 Missing – AbbyPD Sarah Anna Nowacki