UFV Women’s Golf – Best Leads Canada and Sits 28th Overall – Opening Round of the FISU World University Championship

Finland (UFV Jordie Arthur) – UFV’s Morgan Best shot an opening round of 80 (+8) to lead all Canadian women’s golfers through day one of the FISU World University Golf Championship in Kuortane-Seinäjoki, Finland. Best’s first round has her sitting in 28th place overall.



After starting the day seven over through 12 holes, Best finished strong with four pars and a birdie in the final six to close out the day. Canadian teammates Ela Jones of the University of Guelph, and Kristi Godkin of Wilfried Laurier University both finished the day at +16 (88)



The Canadian team currently sits in 14th place with a score of +24, just six shots back of time China, while Spain currently leads the pack at -4.



Best is not the first Cascades golfer to represent Canada at the games, following Jacob Armstrong and Jackson Jacob in 2022. She noted before leaving for Finland that hearing about their experience, and having the support of her team, friends and family was top of mind for the trip.



“Everyone on my team is super supportive about this opportunity. Lucy [Park] and Coral [Hamade] have told me they are really proud of me. Connor [O’Dell] was thrilled. My family and parents are really proud to see me get this chance — to see how much I have thrived in my first year at school, and I was lucky enough to have my home course, Whitlock Golf and Country Club, sponsor me to go.”



“I spoke to Army [ Jacob Armstrong ] and he told me about his experience at FISU a few years ago, and he said it was something that I will never forget. He told me it was the experience to play a different course, see a whole different level of competition, and represent Canada. I’m thrilled to be there and represent.”



The event continues on Wednesday, as Best will tee off for round two of the four-round event at 11:54am local time, (1:54 am PT).



You can view the live scoring by visiting the tournament page at https://www.wucgolf2024.com/, or by clicking here.

2024 UFV Gold Morgan Best/Jordie Aurthur