Shxwha:y Village – Chilliwack’s International Overdose Awareness Day at Shxwha:y Village is from 2-6PM on Thursday August 29.

A butterfly release is part of the ceremony to remember those we lost to overdose, as well as an open mic, naloxone training, time and space to grieve and refreshments courtesy of food trucks..

This is in partnership with Chilliwack Community Action Team.

The theme is “Together We Can”, a well known slogan in recovery circles.