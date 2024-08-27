Chilliwack SPCA Status on Lulu – “Couldn’t tell her back from her front” (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – From BC SPCA – Chilliwack – When little Lulu arrived at the BC SPCA after being abandoned in a trailer, she was severely matted and in a lot of pain. Urine soaked her coat and she was covered in her own feces. Her fur was in such terrible condition that Lulu was rushed to a veterinarian for a sedated shave to alleviate her suffering.

“When I first laid eyes on Lulu, I couldn’t tell her front from her back,” says Jasen Nyrose, centre manager at the BC SPCA’s Chilliwack community animal centre. “With the amount of fur she had, we thought she was medium sized dog. It was a huge shock when we picked her up after her shave and realized she is actually a 10 lbs Lhasa apso. The extreme pain little Lulu would have been feeling is just devastating.”

Once the excess fur and matting had been removed, it revealed rawness and significant irritation from where the knots had been pulling at Lulu’s skin. Her ears were badly infected, and she needs to have several decaying teeth extracted and a spay surgery.

“Lulu had been neglected and was in pain for so long from the matting and infections, she was absolutely terrified to be touched,” explains Nyrose. “But her physical appearance isn’t the only transformation we’ve seen in Lulu since she entered our care. After just a few days, Lulu has started to come alive actively seeking out love and attention. She even has the cutest little prance when she walks.”

Lulu is currently in the care of a BC SPCA volunteer foster while she recovers from her surgeries but look for her on the adoption page of the BC SPCA’s website in the next week or two.

2024 CHWK SPCA Lulu – August 27