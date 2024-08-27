Chilliwack RCMP Need Help to ID Two Suspects in Garden Drive Assault

Chilliwack – On Monday August 12, 2024 Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of an injured man in the 9000 block of Garden Drive. Frontline officers attended the area and located a male victim suffering from a head injury suspected to be caused by a weapon. The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance, where he is expected to recover.

Investigators obtained CCTV footage of two suspects who are believed to be involved in the assault.

The first suspect is described as:

Bald male

Darker, olive complexion

Black hoodie with white design on shoulders

Greyish shorts

Black shoes with white soles

Walks with a distinct pigeon-toed gait (left leg)

The second suspect is described as:

Possible Caucasian male with a pony tail

Grey hoodie with logo on left chest

Black athletic pants

Black shoes

If you were in the area on August 12, 2024 and have any information or you recognize these individuals, please call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.