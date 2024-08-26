Vancouver Cello Quartet’s Music of Latin America – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – September 23

Chilliwack – Four of Vancouver’s finest professional cellists return to The Centre on September 23 for Vancouver Cello Quartet’s Music of Latin America, an in-the-round concert that will showcase the limitless possibilities of their instruments! The Quartet combine the skill, range and ability of world-class cellists, with their incredibly charming personalities and genuine joy for performing. A force on the music scene, the Vancouver Cello Quartet performs an eclectic mix of music that shows off their amazing flexibility with their instruments, making for an unforgettable journey through the rich musical landscapes of Latin America!

The Vancouver Cello Quartet continues to break new ground by stepping away from their classical roots and adding a contemporary edge to their performance. With the goal of making their performances accessible to music lovers of all kinds, the Quartet has embraced a fresh and invigorating style that will delight contemporary and classical music lovers alike.

Whether you’re a classical music aficionado or a newcomer eager to explore new sounds, this concert is an opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of Latin American music through the powerful and evocative sound of the cello. You’ll get more than just a musical performance by world-class artists when they come to town, so don’t miss your chance to see the Vancouver Cello Quartet in all their glory.

Vancouver Cello Quartet – Music of Latin America is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 23 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32 with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (20% off for Explore the Arts Red, 15% off for Joy Years, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickers for U28), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

