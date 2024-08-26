Mission – Mission RCMP Crime Wrap For August 12 to 18 – Including Mailbox Theft:

On the morning of August 12, police were called to a large retail store on Lougheed Highway near Park Street, after a man stole a computer monitor from the store. Staff reported that the same man had also stolen another monitor the day before. CCTV footage captured a clear image of the man, and Mission RCMP located and arrested him later in the day, along Logan Avenue. Officers determined that the 27-year-old man already had court-conditions not to go to the retail store from where he had stolen the merchandise. The man was held in custody for a court hearing.

Attempted thefts from community mailboxes were reported in three locations on August 16. Two men in a black Mazda Miata were seen attempting to drill into a mailbox at the intersection of Barr Street and Richards Avenue around 9 am, and mailboxes were also tampered with in the 31000 block of Townshipline Avenue and at the corner of Shaw Street and Greenwood Drive. No mail is believed to have been stolen from any of the locations. If you see someone trying to break into a mailbox, call 911. If you notice that your community mailbox has been tampered with, notify Mission RCMP or Canada Post.

On the morning of August 17, a passerby reported that a man had cut into the base of a utility pole in the parking lot of the Mission Library, and had since plugged in an extension cord and ran it out to a tent he had setup nearby. The caller was concerned that the man may electrocute himself or start a fire. Police attended and spoke with the man, who said he would disconnect the extension cord. Officers determined that the 34-year-old man also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man exited his tent, but then took off running into the nearby bush. Officers and a police dog tracked the man and arrested him hiding nearby. A small fire the man had started near his tent was also extinguished.

Three impaired drivers were taken off the roads on the night of August 17. Around 8:30 pm on August 17, a resident reported hearing a car crash in the area of Bell Road and the entrance to the Norrish Creek Forest Service Road. The driver attempted to leave the scene, but witnesses kept watch of the driver until police arrived. The 28-year-old male driver from Mission failed two roadside screening tests, and also had an expired license. A few hours later, a speeding black Ford F-150 caught an officer’s attention on Cedar Street near Cherry Avenue. The 37-year-old male driver showed obvious signs of intoxication, and also failed two roadside screening tests. Minutes later, another officer observed a blue Mercedes fail to stop at a stop sign, and swerve out of its lane in the area of Cherry Avenue and Stave Lake Street. The 51-year-old male driver from Mission also appeared intoxicated. Despite his claim that he had not consumed any liquor, he failed a roadside screening test. All three drivers received 90-day driving prohibitions, and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days.

Around 9:30 pm on August 17, the donut and burnout crew was at it again in a mall parking lot on London Avenue. Multiple people called police to report as many as 120 vehicles had gathered together in the parking lot, with several vehicles stunting and driving dangerously, especially concerning given the other mall users in the area. A motorcyclist also narrowly escaped injury after losing control of his bike and jumping off of it when it nearly collided with another truck. Mission RCMP attended to disperse the crowd, and also issued tickets and a vehicle inspection order to the driver of an older pickup truck, as it had a loud cut-off exhaust and the 22-year-old female driver was driving contrary to the restrictions on her learner’s license.

Ways to connect with Mission RCMP:

Emergency: 911

Non-emergency: 604-826-7161.

Online crime reporting: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mission/en

Keep up with more news on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/RCMPMission