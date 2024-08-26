Campfire Ban for Coast Area and Kamloops – LIFTED at Noon, Wednesday August 28

Parksville — The cooler and damp weather did have a pay off.

The Category 1 campfire prohibition will be lifted in all regions of the Coastal Fire Centre area as well as the Kamloops Fire Centre beginning 12:00 noon Pacific Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Other activities which will now be permitted in the Coastal Fire Centre include:

The use of tiki and similar kinds of torches; and

The use of chimineas.

For detailed information, please refer to the map.

Although the fire danger has declined in the Coastal Fire Centre due to recent rainfall and cooler, more seasonal temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

While campfires will be allowed in the Coastal Fire Centre, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited, including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels, burn cages and air curtain burners. These restrictions will remain in place until October 31, 2024, or until the Order is rescinded.

To learn more about the different open burning categories, visit our website here .

Reminders about campfires:

A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide. Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Weather can change quickly and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material.

Maintain a fireguard around your campfire. This is a fuel-free area where all flammable materials (grass, leaves, kindling, etc.) have been removed right down to the soil.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires. Always practice safe, responsible fire use where permitted.

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

Check with your local government or other jurisdictional authorities before lighting a fire of any size since they may have their own restrictions in place.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

