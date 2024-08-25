Chilliwack Record Rainfall. August 23/24. Chilliwack Record Cool Temperature for August 24/24

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett, Environment Canada:
Yes it was a soaker as the rainfall warning continued.
August 23/24, 2024
Chilliwack record rainfall at 41.2 mm.
Previous record rainfall 22.4 mm in 1968.
Rainfall continues.
August to date rainfall 63.6 mm.
Average for August . 64.8 mm.
UPDATE – Past 36-hour storm total at 60.7 mm.
Present total to date for August at 78.0 mm.
August 24/24 . Record low max at 14.9 oC
8.5 oC below normal. Previous record low max, 16.7 oC in 1927.
( To date August temperatures have been averaging > 3.5 oc above normal!)