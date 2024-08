Chilliwack – The CCFC Chilliwack Citizens for Change are holding a fundraiser BBQ with music from the Maybelles.

5:30PM Saturday, September 14, at Métis House, 7201 Vedder Road.

BBQ, salad, maybe a little dancing.. Tickets $35.

Their philosophy is CCFC Raising Awareness for your Progressive Initiatives!

Facebook info is here.

Metis House Chilliwack 2024