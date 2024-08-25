Abbotsford – Abbotsford Cardinals Fall Ball Registration for Junior and Bantam is open.
Start date is September 3rd @5:30PM at Delair Park.
More information on the Abbotsford Cardinals website, here.
Abbotsford – Abbotsford Cardinals Fall Ball Registration for Junior and Bantam is open.
Start date is September 3rd @5:30PM at Delair Park.
More information on the Abbotsford Cardinals website, here.
Abbotsford – Abbotsford Cardinals Fall Ball Registration for Junior and Bantam is open. Start date is September 3rd @5:30PM at Delair Park. More information on
Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett, Environment Canada: Yes it was a soaker as the rainfall warning continued. August 23/24, 2024 Chilliwack record rainfall at 41.2
Chilliwack – Prest Road between Bailey Road and McGuire Road will be completely closed from Monday, August 26 to Wednesday, September 11. and a detour
Chilliwack – The CCFC Chilliwack Citizens for Change are holding a fundraiser BBQ with music from the Maybelles. 5:30PM Saturday, September 14, at Métis House,