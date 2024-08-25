Skip to content

Abbotsford Cardinals Fall Ball Registration

Home
Uncategorized
Abbotsford Cardinals Fall Ball Registration

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Cardinals Fall Ball Registration for Junior and Bantam is open.

Start date is September 3rd @5:30PM at Delair Park.

More information on the Abbotsford Cardinals website, here.

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts