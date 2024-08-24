UFV Men’s Soccer Tame Timberwolves in Season Opener (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley (UFV Athletics) – Mateo Brazinha and the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team opened their 2024 campaign in style as they ran away with a 4-1 victory over the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday night in Abbotsford.



Brazinha provided an offensive spark early and often for UFV as he scored three of the Cascades goals on the night, and turned provider for the other tally.

Brazinha’s three-goal night moves him into a tie with Cascades’ alum Colton O’Neill for ninth in program history with nine Canada West goals.

Bangura’s goal is the first of his Canada West career, while Colebourne’s assist also marks his first career Canada West point.



UFV Striker Mateo Brazinha “We definitely want to make sure we take advantage of this momentum going into Sunday. It’s import for us to turn Rotary into a fortress, and make sure that people don’t want to come here. From the top of the league to the bottom, you aren’t going to want to come here and play us.”



“This is a prestigious program, and I’m so happy I can put my name up there with the guys that have paved the way for me to even be able to play on this team”, Brazinha noted on moving up the program record book.



UFV head coach Tom Lowndes “We had a great preseason and scored some goals, but Canada West is a different beast and so to come in and score four goals… really happy with the result tonight.”



“Clearly tonight [Brazinha] looked like a real handful. He was hungry for goals, his work rate is fantastic, so I’m really pleased for him and hopefully it’s the first of many for the season.”



Next Up:

The Cascades and Timberwolves renew acquaintances again on Sunday, with the match schedule to begin at 1pm at Rotary Stadium. The game can also be seen live on CanadaWest.TV.