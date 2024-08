Langley – It’s the third annual game for valley football bagging rights.

Plus a regular season BCFC game that counts in the standings.

The Langley Rams beat the Valley Huskers 27-8 in the Cascade Cup at McLeod Stadium in Langley.

The Rams are 4-1 and next game is at home as the Rams host the Vancouver Island Raiders, August 31 at McLeod Stadium.

The Huskers drop to 2-3 and Valley now has the bye August 31. Their next game is September 7 hosting the Prince George Kodiaks.