UPDATE – $13M Provincial Flood Recovery Work and Closures Along Vedder Rotary Trail

Chilliwack – Multiple sections of the Vedder Rotary Trail will be closed from August 26 through October for provincial flood recovery work.

This project is being carried out by the Province and aims to enhance flood protection along the Vedder River.

Media release: https://loom.ly/-pQrKb4

As City of Chilliwack receive more information, trail closures the city will update the website at chilliwack.com/VedderTrail.

From Vedder River Rotary Trail Enthusiasts:

Please note that the following parking lots may be closed for portions of the project:

Lickman Road

Hooge Road

Bergman Road

Giesbrecht Dyke

Keith Wilson Bridge and surrounding dykes

The Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve, No. 3 parking lot, Vedder Park and parking lot, Peach Park and parking lot, Browne Road parking lot, and some sections of the Vedder Rotary Trail will remain open for the duration of the project. For your safety, residents and visitors to the area are asked to obey all posted signs and refrain from parking on private property.

Signage will be posted along the Rotary Trail in affected areas. For a detailed map and list of closures, please visit https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=3171

From the Government of BC:

The atmospheric river event (ARE) resulted in large accumulations of sediment deposition along the Vedder Canal and River. Recovery works involve the removal of this sediment to improve river flow and repair riverbanks from the ARE.

The Vedder River is located about 80km east of Vancouver in the City of Chilliwack. This watercourse, generally referred to as the Chilliwack River, upstream of Vedder Crossing Bridge and the Vedder River between Vedder Canal and Vedder Crossing Bridge is a highly productive and diverse system that sustains wildlife populations and provides ecological and recreational value.

The ARE of November 2021 resulted in significant flows in the Chilliwack/Vedder River that added 440,000 meters of sediment into the Vedder River between Vedder Crossing and the Highway 1 Bridge.

The emergency removal of 35,000 m3 completed by City of Chilliwack in 2022, the delay of sediment removal construction in 2023 due to Pink Salmon and current focus on a ecosystem safe approach to removal in 2024.

Project Details

Total Budget:

$13 Million

Projected Completion Date:

December 2024