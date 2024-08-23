Prest Road Closure for Culvert Replacement – August 26 to September 11

Chilliwack – Prest Road between Bailey Road and McGuire Road will be completely closed from Monday, August 26 to Wednesday, September 11. and a detour will be in place. Only local traffic will have access.

Follow detour signage and directions from flaggers.

The culvert crossing Interception Ditch on Prest Road needs to be replaced due to aging condition and to accommodate the future Prest Road widening. The existing corrugated steel arch pipes will be replaced with a 3m x 2.4m concrete box culvert. This project must be completed during the fish window and is being addressed in 2024 to reduce the impact to traffic next year when this area undergoes further construction for road widening.

If you have any questions about the City’s culvert projects, please contact the Engineering Department at 604-793-2907 or engineeringinfo@chilliwack.com.