Harrison Happenings – Tourism Harrison – August 23 to September 1

Harrison (Tourism Harrison) – We’re enjoying the cool weather break, but don’t worry – the summer heat isn’t over yet! As we head into the tail end of August, we look forward to a wealth of fantastic events. From theatrical performances at Kilby to the 15th Annual Bands on the Beach, you’ll love every moment!

Runs ’til August 24. THE WIZARD OF OZ

Get your tickets at kilby.ca for their theatrical presentation of The Wizard of Oz. Amazing costumes & performances!

Kilby Historic Site, 215 Kilby Rd.

August 24. STOCK CAR RACING

Thrilling fun for the whole family! Concession, wheelchair accessible.

Agassiz Speedway, 5045 Cemetery Rd.

August 24. CARNIVAL WEEKEND

The campground transforms into a festive playground for those staying at Pathfinder Camp Resorts Agassiz!

Pathfinder Camp Resorts Agassiz, 6110 Lougheed Hwy.

August 24. MUSEUM GARAGE SALE

Browse seasonal decorations, surplus technology & crafting supplies.

Agassiz Harrison Museum, 7167 Pioneer Ave.

August 25. LIVE ON THE LAWN

Sunday night series pairs live music w/food truck & tasty ciders! This week: Emmett Jerome w/Planet of the Crêpes food truck.

Homestead Cider, 6046 Kamp Rd.

August 28. AT THE CHEESEMAKER’S TABLE

Enjoy a chef-prepared, long-table dinner under the stars. This is the last dinner of the Summer Harvest Series – don’t miss it!

Creekside Cheese + Creamery, 3990 Chaplin Rd.

August 31 – September 1. BANDS ON THE BEACH

Bands on the Beach is a FREE 2 day music fest featuring the best local musicians, stunning lakeside views, and a craft market.

Harrison Hot Springs, Lakefront – Esplanade Ave.

August 31 – September 1. COUNTRY CRAFT MARKET

Saturday 11am-6pm Sunday 11am-5pm. Shop from a variety of high quality, locally handcrafted products.

Harrison Memorial Hall, 290 Esplanade Avenue

For more information, visit https://tourismharrison.com/upcoming-events/