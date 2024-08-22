UPDATE – 2024 Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale – Saturday August 24 Near Townshend Park WILL MOVE INDOORS

Chilliwack – Grab the recyclable bags, you’ll need them for the books, records, CD’s and DVD’s.

Chilliwack Rotary is holding their fifth annual one-day book sale on Saturday August 24 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

This is a FREE event.

NOTE: Due to the rain forecast for Saturday, the Outdoor Book Sale is moving inside. The location remains at 44870 Wolfe Road, but it will be in the warehouse in the rear of the Rotary building (between Townsend Park and the Chilliwack CARE centre).

Rotary will have approximately 30-35 tables of books that they will restock throughout the day, along with a large tented area outside for children’s books.

Parking is in the large gravel lot to the east of the building, and the entrance will be on the east end of the warehouse building.

Get in on the deals Saturday August 24 from 10 am-6 pm at the parking lot behind the Rotary Building at 44870 Wolfe Road (between Townsend Park and the water treatment plant).

All the money raised goes to support Rotary projects such as the Rotary Trail, scholarships for Chilliwack students, “Feed the Kids” program, and other community initiatives.

So that all that attend can enjoy the event, please leave your pets at home.

PLEASE DO NOT BRING DONATIONS ON THE DAY OF THE SALE.

Facebook info is here.