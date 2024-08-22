Temporary Closure of Mission Transit Exchange on Second Avenue

Mission – BC Transit and the City of Mission are advising customers of some changes for the Mission Exchange, effective August 26.

With construction happening near the 2nd Avenue Exchange, it will be relocated for the next six months. Buses will start using the temporary exchange, located at the West Coast Express Station on Railway Avenue, on Monday, August 26.

There will be signs posted and ambassadors at the closed exchange to help guide riders to the temporary location.

BC Transit encourage customers to use the Umo app, Transit App, Google Transit or any other app of their choice for real-time bus tracking and planning your next transit journey.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.